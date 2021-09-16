BPM: Bullets Per Minute has a release date of 4 October and it will arrive for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

A unique hybrid of first-person shooter and rhythm action game, players take control of a Valkyrie to explore roguelike dungeons, collect upgrades, and slay hordes of monsters while firing their guns, reloading them, jumping, and dodging in time with the beat of the music.

The PS5 version will be enhanced to perform at 60fps in 4K. The game is already available for purchase on Steam.