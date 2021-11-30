Bradley Cooper has recalled being held at knifepoint in New York, suggesting that his "guard was down" during the incident, which happened on the subway.

The Hollywood actor was travelling to pick his daughter up from school when he was threatened in October 2019.

"I realised I had gotten way, way too comfortable in the city. My guard was down," Cooper said, before describing the incident in detail on an episode of Dax Shephard’s Armchair Expert podcast.

He also admitted thinking the criminal was approaching him for a selfie, before seeing the knife.

