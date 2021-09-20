Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein broke the Emmy Award’s no swearing rule while accepting the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

The 41-year-old actor’s one-minute-long speech was full of bleeps as he expressed his gratitude for the cast and crew of Jason Sudeikis’ award-winning show.

Mr.Goldstein held up the award and said: “This is the f****** icing on the cake. I’m so sorry, please have me back.”

Ted Lasso headliner Sudeikis also took home the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.