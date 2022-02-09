The annual Brit Awards ceremony took place at the O2 Arena in London tonight (Tuesday 8 February).

Some of the biggest names in music attended, including Ed Sheeran and Adele, who scooped prizes for Songwriter of the Year and Artist of the Year, respectively.

Mo Gilligan served as this year’s host, taking over from Jack Whitehall who presented the awards for the past four years.

There was drama early on in the night, as pop singer Anne-Marie took a tumble during the first moments of her performance.

Here are the biggest talking points from the night.

