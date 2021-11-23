The Brit Awards are to remove male and female categories to make the annual ceremony as “inclusive and relevant as possible”.

From 2022, there will be awards for Artist of the Year and International Artist of the Year, instead of Best Male and Best Female Solo Artist and Best International Male and Female Solo Artist.

In a statement announcing the change, the Brits said the move came as they wanted to celebrate “artists solely for their music and work, rather than how they choose to identify or as others may see them”.

