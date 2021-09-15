The British Pie Awards are back after a Covid-enforced postponement, with bakers battling it out to be top of the upper crust.

The awards kicked off on Wednesday at St Mary’s Church in the home of the pork pie, Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire.

The awards’ chairman Matthew O’Callaghan said 800 pies had been entered, including “some really interesting” ones. Most entries are in the vegan category this year, with others ranging from Moroccan spiced lamb and apricot to the old favourite the pork pie.

“A pie is completely enclosed in pastry and baked,” O’Callaghan explained to the PA news agency.