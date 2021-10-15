Britney Spears’ aunt has slammed her father Jamie as “barbaric” for “caging” the star.

Leigh Ann Spears, 54, gave a rare interview about their explosive family feud on Good Morning Britain, hitting out at her brother’s behaviour.

“He’s barbaric. Who gets to do that to someone? She was just manipulated and used. And he wants to say he protected her?” Leigh Ann said.

“No. He caged her! He caged her.”

Before her appearance on GMB, Leigh Ann also made a string of allegations about Jamie in the NY Post.

