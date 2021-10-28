Britney Spears says she is being sent scripts for biopics of her life that aren’t “even true”.

Speaking in a fake British accent, Spears said: “You know, what’s really puzzling to me is all these people are starting to send me all these scripts for my own life but none of these scripts are even true.”

Spears’s father Jamie was removed as her conservator after 13 years last month, following allegations that he had been illegally spying on his daughter.

A decision on the future of Spears’s conservatorship will be heard in November.

