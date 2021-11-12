Watch live outside LA court as Britney Spears' conservatorship is decided

Britney Spears’s conservatorship case is back in court on Friday (12 November) for a hearing that could restore the pop star’s independence for the first time in nearly 14 years.

Los Angeles judge Brenda Penny is expected to rule on requests to end the legal arrangement that has seen a network of people control the singer’s finances, career and personal life since 2008.

Ms Spears has repeatedly called for the conservatorship to be terminated and her father, Jamie Spears, has also recently come out in support of ending it.

