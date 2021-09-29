Watch live as Britney Spears’s conservatorship case is heading back to court.

A potentially pivotal hearing is scheduled to take place this afternoon inside Los Angeles Superior Court where Judge Brenda Penny will be pressed to make major decisions on whether to end the conservatorship which has ruled over Spears’s life and finances for 13 years.

If the system remains in place, it will be determined whether her father James Spears should remain as his daughter’s conservator.

The singer has publicly expressed that she wants the conservatorship to end and for her father to no longer oversee it.