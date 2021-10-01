Britney Spears' father describes conservatorship ruling as 'wrong' and 'a loss for Britney'

Britney Spears' father has said the decision to remove him as a conservator for his daughter is "wrong" and "a loss for Britney". Jamie Spears, who managed the "Toxic" singer's personal affairs for 13 years, had his role in the controversial conservatorship terminated by a Los Angeles judge on Wednesday.

However, in a statement released by his attorney, Spears said the outcome was "disappointing".

"Respectfully, the court was wrong to suspend Mr Spears, put a stranger in his place to manage Britney's estate, and extend the very conservatorship that Britney begged the court to terminate earlier this summer," it read.