Britney Spears wants conservatorship terminated ‘completely and inevitably’

Popstar Britney Spears has formally asked a judge to end her legal conservatorship for the first time in court documents submitted on Wednesday (22 September) by Spears’ lawyers, saying that her life has been controlled since 2008.

Spears’ lawyer Mathew Rosen says the singer “fully consents” to ending the conservatorship, and have asked for a date of 29 September for the arrangement to be terminated.

The documents submitted by Rosen say that “Mr Spears cannot be permitted to hold a position of control over his daughter for another day”.