Britney Spears dances in red lingerie as she teases new music

Britney Spears has teased the release of new music on Instagram, sharing a video of her dancing in red lingerie and heels.

The singer confirmed to her 39.5 million followers that her upcoming track will be called “Get Naked”.

“This is 13 seconds of me in heels before I dyed my hair purple,” she wrote, captioning the video.

“This is a tease of what’s to come! My song Get Naked! Hope you guys are having a great day!”

Spears last released an album in 2016.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here