Britney Spears reveals her engagement ring from her long-term boyfriend, Sam Asghari, in a new video.

After flashing the camera with the large diamond, Spears kisses her beaming beau on the cheek.

The 39-year-old singer and 27-year-old actor and fitness instructor have been in a relationship for more than four years.

It comes after Spears recently praised him for supporting her during her "hardest years" after the pair met in 2016 on the set of a music video.

Spears revealed the terms of her 13-year conservatorship, which she is legally battling, were preventing her from marrying Mr Asghari or having more children.