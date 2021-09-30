Jubilant Britney Spears supporters have celebrated their idol’s legal victory over her father.

During a contentious hearing on Wednesday inside a Los Angeles courtroom, a judge ruled Jamie Spears should be suspended from his daughter’s conservatorship.

James P. Spears has been conservator of his daughter’s $60 million estate since 2008 but more recently has been subject of a public campaign to release the singer from the arrangement.

Mr Spears gained control of Britney’s life and business after her substance mental health struggles were made public.