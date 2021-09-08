Britney Spears’ father has filed a petition to end the conservatorship that has controlled the pop superstar’s life and career since 2008.

In a stunning move, Jamie Spears, who is the conservator of his daughter’s estate, said “recent events” called into question whether she still needed a court to oversee her affairs.

The filing at a court in Los Angeles states: “Ms Spears has told this Court that she wants control of her life back without the safety rails of a conservatorship”.