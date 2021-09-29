Britney Spears's father has been suspended from her conservatorship, a Los Angeles court has ruled.

James P. Spears has been conservator of his daughter's $60 million estate since 2008 but more recently has been subject of a public campaign to release the singer from the arrangement. Mr Spears gained control of Britney's life and business, after her substance mental health struggles were made public.

Britney broke her silence at a hearing in June, telling the court she was "traumatized" by the restrictions.

Following the decision Ms. Spears’s lawyer, Mathew S. Rosengart called for the end of the conservatorship altogether.