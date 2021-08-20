Britney Spears' housekeeper files battery complaint after mobile phone row

Britney Spears has been accused of battery by her longtime housekeeper after an incident at the pop star’s home in California .

The housekeeper says she was confronted by the singer, who slapped her phone out of her hand while she was holding it.

The housekeeper, who was not hurt by the incident with Spears, phoned the police and then went to the sheriff’s office to file an official report about what had happened.

Spears’ new lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, has called the accusations “sensational tabloid fodder”.