Britney Spears has made a return to Instagram after taking a break from the platform following her engagement to Sam Asghari.

The pop star enjoyed a few days away with her future husband, before sharing a number of snaps from their getaway on the social media website.

"Some shots from my weekend getaway to celebrate my engagement with my... holy s***... fiance... I still can't believe it," Spears captioned her comeback post.

"I couldn't stay away from the gram too long so I'm back already."

Over 890,000 fans have already liked the photos, which were shared on Monday.