A Los Angeles judge has suspended Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears, as a financial conservator for his daughter, ending 13 years of him in the role. Issuing her judgment, Judge Brenda Penny described the current situation as "untenable" and reflecting a "toxic environment". "[One] which requires the suspension of James Spears," she said. Mr Spears' lawyer had requested that the conservatorship be terminated entirely, which would have meant that he wouldn't have to hand over financial records. In a post on Instagram after the judgment was issued, Spears said she was "on cloud nine right now".