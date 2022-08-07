Taron Egerton ‘felt very, very famous’ when Britney Spears posted about meeting him

Taron Egerton has said he felt “very, very famous” when Britney Spears posted about the pair’s recent meeting.

Both stars attended a dinner party thrown by a mutual friend in London last month and Spears later shared videos on Instagram of the two hanging out.

“I felt very, very, very famous for a second,” Egerton said on the latest episode of the Just For Variety podcast.

He credited the singer’s “passionate” fans for their attention adding “I love Britney” and saying she was “very, very, very lovely”.

