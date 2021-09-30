Lawyer for pop star Britney Spears praised her "strength” and “courage" after a court ruled on Wednesday that her father should be suspended as her conservator.

Attorney Mathew Rosengart said he was "proud" of the singer, who broke her silence at a hearing in June, telling the court she was “traumatized” by the conservatorship arrangement that controlled her $60 million estate.

“Britney Spears faced a decades long nightmare orchestrated by her father” he told a crowd of supporters gathered outside the Los Angeles courthouse. “I’m so pleased and proud to say that James Spears is no longer a conservator.”