Britney Spears’ lawyer has filed new legal documents accusing her father of having engaged in “an unconscionable and disgraceful violation of her privacy rights” following a recent report alleging he ran a surveillance operation.

The New York Times had reported that Jamie Spears and the security firm he hired "ran an intense surveillance apparatus that monitored her communications and secretly captured audio recordings from her bedroom, including her interactions and conversations with her boyfriend and children."

“Mr Spears has crossed unfathomable lines,” the pop star’s lawyer wrote.