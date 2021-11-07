Britney Spears’s former business manager has denied any involvement in the alleged bugging of the singer’s home.

In September, a new documentary claimed that Britney’s father Jamie was in charge of a surveillance set up that tracked his daughter’s messages and calls, as well as secretly recorded the singer’s interactions in her bedroom.

Jamie says that his daughter was aware of the recordings.

Lou Taylor, who was involved in running Britney’s conservatorship until August 2020, has publicly claimed that she was not involved in the alleged surveillance operation or controlling her medical treatment.