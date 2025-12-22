Hollywood actor Bruce Willis enjoys a wild rollercoaster ride with his family in a previously unseen video

The actor’s wife Emma Emma Heming-Willis posted the video to Instagram on Sunday (21 December), recalling how a recent trip to Six Flags reminded her of a fun memory with Willis, who was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2023.

“The last time I rode [Magic Mountain] was with Bruce, back in 2008. And that time was FUN. I’m pretty sure you’re not supposed to bring a camera on those rides, but I’m so glad he did,” she wrote.

The pair can be seen screaming in glee, with Willis declaring “I think I wet myself” at one point. “I miss him being my ride companion,” she wrote.