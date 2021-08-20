K-pop group BTS have canceled their upcoming Map of the Soul tour due to logistical difficulties related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The group's label, Big Hit Music, recently released a statement announcing the news saying that it has been “difficult to resume performances at the same scale and timeline as previously planned”.

BTS has been trying to tour in support of their fourth album since 2020, however, the coronavirus pandemic has delayed it indefinitely.

Big Hit Music has offered its “sincere apology to all fans” and revealed that it is working on a “viable schedule and performance format”.