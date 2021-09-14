It has been announced that BTS will feature in the 2022 Guinness World Records Hall of Fame.

The group has gained a range of recognitions, from live-streamed concerts to fan engagements on social media. This has resulted in the group gaining 23 Guinness World Records.

Their ‘Butter’ music video was the most-viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours, with 120 million views.

On Instagram, BTS are the most followed music group, with over 48.7 million followers.

Guinness World Records announced the news on Twitter, sharing ‘The Boys are in the book’.