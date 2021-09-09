Young Horses, the studio behind Bugsnax, will now be switching to a permanent four day working week. According to an Axios report, Young Horses ran a trial back in July in an attempt to create a healthier work-life balance for its employees.

Studio co-founder and president Phil Tibitoski says this shift was easy since it’s a small studio consisting of eight employees. He adds that this work model is possible at larger studios, but “their goals/processes/expectations have to be adapted to support the change.”

Bugsnax is available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC.