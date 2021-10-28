Buzz Lightyear’s origin story will be explored in Pixar’s Toy Story spin-off, with Hollywood icon Chris Evans taking the character to infinity and beyond.

The animated film, titled Lightyear, will focus on the backstory of the famous space ranger that inspired the toy from the Toy Story franchise.

Marvel star Evans takes over voice acting duties from Tim Allen, who portrayed the character in the original four films.

The release date has been revealed for June 2022, after its first trailer dropped on Wednesday.

