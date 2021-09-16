According to VGC and insider Tom Henderson, the next Call of Duty game, which will release in 2022, will be a sequel to the 2019 Modern Warfare reboot. Studio Infinity Ward, which handled Modern Warfare, is expected to be developing the sequel.

This would line up with the standard three year rotation seen with Activision’s Call of Duty studios, since Sledgehammer Games is working on this year’s Call of Duty: Vanguard and Treyarch developed last year’s Black Ops Cold War.

The sequel’s campaign will centre around a covert war between US special forces and Columbian drug cartels.