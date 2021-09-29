Activision has released a new cinematic trailer to announce season six of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone. The season is set to start on 7 October.

Exact details of what the new season will bring are currently unknown, but the trailer seems to tease the destruction of Warzone’s Verdansk map and the addition of Alex Mason, the protagonist of the first Black Ops game, as a playable character.

Activision is currently facing a discrimination lawsuit filed by the state of California, which accuses the company of fostering a toxic workplace environment.