Following Call of Duty: Vanguard’s open beta, developer Sledgehammer Games has outlined some of the changes it will make to the game before release. One particular complaint it received from players was that the in-game sun was nearly blinding on certain maps, so Sledgehammer Games will be “nerfing” it. The devs will also be removing “dognados” and fine tuning weapon balancing, audio mixing, and visibility.

Call of Duty publisher Activision Blizzard is currently facing a lawsuit for allegedly fostering a harmful and toxic workplace culture.