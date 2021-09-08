Activision has released a new trailer focused on the multiplayer for Call of Duty: Vanguard, which releases for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on 5 November. The trailer promises 20 multiplayer maps in the full release, as well as destructible environments and “next level customisation.” An open beta is also scheduled for anyone who pre-orders the game, with PlayStation owners getting access first on 10 September. Activision is currently facing a lawsuit filed by the State of California, which alleges that the company has fostered a hostile work environment.