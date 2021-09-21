Banned Call of Duty: Warzone players are saying that they they’ve been unable to access the Call of Duty: Vanguard beta, suggesting that bans are being carried over to the new game. In order to combat cheating, Activision has been issuing account bans and hardware bans. While the former only affects individual accounts, the latter prevents cheaters from creating new accounts altogether.

Cheating has been an ongoing problem for Call of Duty: Warzone since it launched in March 2020. Earlier this year, Activision confirmed that more than half a million players have been banned from the game.