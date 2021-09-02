Activision has confirmed that a new anti-cheat system is coming to Call of Duty: Warzone on PC later this year.

The battle royale game has been plagued with cheaters since it launched in 2020, with the problem being particularly serious on PC.

Players are able to use a variety of exploits to gain an unfair advantage in Warzone, including aimbots, wallhacks, and permanent radar.

The publisher recently banned some 100,000 Call of Duty accounts as part of a crackdown, although the company did not reveal exactly what the new anti-cheat system is.