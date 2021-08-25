Activision and Sledgehammer Games released a trailer for Call of Duty: Vanguard’s public alpha test, where fans can check out an early preview of the upcoming game. The main focus of the alpha will be the new Champion Hill multiplayer mode, which pits teams of two or three in a team deathmatch to be the last squad standing.

The alpha is free to download and available this weekend, but only for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 owners. The alpha will not be available for the Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, or PC.