Call of Duty: Vanguard’s second beta begins later today . Following last week’s one, this beta will run from 16 September - 20 September and be available to all PlayStation owners. For the first two days, however, Xbox and PC players will only be able to join if they have pre-ordered the game. The beta will become open to everybody, regardless of platform and pre-order status, from 18 September. It includes five maps and six game modes, including Team Deathmatch and the all new Champion Hill.

Publisher Activision is currently facing a discrimination lawsuit for allegedly fostering a toxic work environment.