Call of Duty: Vanguard teaser trailer released by Activision

A teaser trailer for the new Call of Duty: Vanguard game has been released on Tuesday (17 August) ahead of more details about the much-anticipated game being revealed later in the week.

There is no real in-game footage in what we can see thus far, but it’s quite clear that the upcoming first-person shooter will be set during World War II , and feature a variety of locations.

In the above teaser trailer, you can see outdated weaponry, a beach littered with the remains of planes from times gone by and a forest that’s clearly located in Germany.