Call of Duty Warzone Season 6 trailer highlights changes to Verdansk map

Activision has teased the latest season of Call of Duty: Warzone, which will make a series of changes to the Verdansk map.

According to new information from the publisher , the battle royale map will undergo some physical alterations as it is damaged by events.

This includes fissures cracking opening the stadium, new World War Two bunkers being revealed, and damaged areas in the Downtown location.

Warzone is also seeing a return of the Gulag, a new 1v1 combat area, and an update to Regiments to get it ready for the new Group Clan system that is coming in the near future.