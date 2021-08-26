A newly released teaser clip from the upcoming Candyman film features Burke telling Tony the origin of the film villain.

Daniel Robitaille is first described as a man who made a "good living" before being betrayed by his lover.

After Robitaille is chased down, he is tortured and beaten in a number of gruesome ways as a crowd watches on, before he's set on fire.

"Pain like that, lasts forever. That's Candyman," Burke concludes.

The highly-anticipated film is set to be released on Friday, 27 August in the UK.