Cardi B offers to pay funeral costs for victims of deadly Bronx fire

Cardi B has offered to pay the funeral costs for all 17 people killed in a fire that ripped through a New York City apartment block.

The blaze destroyed an apartment building in the Bronx where the Grammy Award-winning rapper grew up.

"I cannot begin to imagine the pain and anguish that the families of the victims are experiencing, but I hope that not having to worry about the costs associated with burying their loved ones will help as they move forward and heal," Cardi said in a statement.

Sign up to our newsletters here.