Carole Baskin has claimed she’s “never spoken to Joe Exotic” during an appearance on This Morning.

The pair’s infamous feud was played out in season one of Netflix’s docuseries Tiger King, which has been watched by millions worldwide.

While a highly personal rivalry between the big cat owners was the main focus of the hit show, Baskin has now claimed she’s never spoken to Exotic.

“I have never even spoken to Joe Exotic. My husband is the person who handled the lawsuit when he tried to use our name to try and ruin our reputation,” she said.

Sign up to our newsletters here.