Carole Baskin has spoken about receiving death threats following the release of Tiger King.

The Netflix docuseries, which focused on her feud with fellow big cat owner Joe Exotic, became an instant hit in 2020 and was watched by millions of people worldwide.

Baskin appeared on This Morning on Thursday to discuss the release of her own show, Carole Baskin’s Cage Fight, explaining her run-ins with “dangerous people” and the threats she has received.

“Of course I’m frightened, these are really dangerous people,” Baskin said of her big cat feuds.

