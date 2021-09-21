CBeebies have announced George Webster as a new guest presenter on CBeebies House.

The BBC children’s channel revealed that the 20-year-old, who has Down’s syndrome, will be joining the show in a Twitter post shared on 20 September.

Webster is an actor, dancer and ambassador for Mencap, a UK-based charity that works to improve the lives of people with learning difficulties.

Responding to the announcement, many people took to Twitter to share their delight, offering messages of excitement and support.

"Thank you so much for all your heart-warming comments. We’ll make sure to pass them on to George," CBeebies tweeted.