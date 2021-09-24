CD Projekt Red hiring for new project

Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher developer CD Projekt Red is recruiting for a brand new project.

According to a listing posted to a games industry employment site, the studio is looking to bring in designers for an open-world game based in Krakow.

There’s no indication what this title could be or whether it will be part of The Witcher series or a brand new franchise.

CD Projekt Red has had a turbulent year, following the disastrous launch of Cyberpunk 2077 although it has fixed many of the game’s issues in the last few months.