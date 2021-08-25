Elton John and Ringo Starr pay tribute to Charlie Watts

Elton John and Ringo Starr have been among those leading the tributes to legendary The Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts , who died aged 80.

Elton John said it was: “A very sad day. Charlie Watts was the ultimate drummer. The most stylish of men, and such brilliant company,” and sent his condolences to both Watts’ family and The Rolling Stones.

The Beatles drummer Ringo Starr also paid tribute to Watts, tweeting: “God bless Charlie Watts we’re going to miss you man peace and love to the family. Ringo.”