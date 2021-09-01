Charlie Watts was like a father figure to his bandmates, according to a Rolling Stone photographer.

The late drummer passed away at the age of 80 on August 24th and the group’s touring photographer, Denis O’Regan, has recalled how he was always the first to stop any squabbling between frontman Sir Mick Jagger and guitarist Keith Richards.

Speaking to the Sunday Mirror newspaper, Denis recalled: “He was always the person to go to sort issues, he was like their dad. To me, he was the father in the band - the oldest and the most placid unless severely provoked.”