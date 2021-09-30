Cher celebrates Britney Spears’ conservatorship ruling.

Yesterday, a Los Angeles judge suspended the 39-year-old’s father as her conservator with immediate effect, stating that the arrangement was no longer in the pop star’s best interests.

Britney had been under the conservatorship, which saw her dad James Spears in charge of her estate, for 13 years.

Reacting to the ruling, Cher told fans she "was more than thrilled" following the ruling.

The singer wrote: "Thank god I've talked and prayed about this for four years.

"I'm more than thrilled for her [Britney]. Bless our superstar #FreeBritney."

"This will be the start of a new life, Brit," she added.