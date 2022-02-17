Tom Hanks’s son Chet says he didn’t have a ‘strong male role model’ growing up

Tom Hanks’s son Chester has claimed that he did not have a “strong male role model” while growing up.

During Tuesday’s (16 February) episode of his YouTube channel Hanx Fit, the 31-year-old, commonly known as Chet, spoke about growing up as Hanks’s child.

While speaking about the disregard he faced from his peers about being perceived as “arrogant, entitled and spoiled”, Chet said that he “didn’t have a strong male role model to tell me ‘bro, f*** these people, they are just jealous of you’.”

