In China, children under the age of 18 will now be limited in how much time they can spend online gaming. Not only are sessions restricted to Fridays, weekends, and holidays, young gamers will only be allowed to play for an hour.

Gaming companies have also been instructed to enforce these limitations in their games. To ensure that the restrictions are upheld, companies can expect more frequent inspections by regulators. These new rules reflect an ongoing concern about young people becoming addicted to gaming. Earlier this month, a state media outlet even described online gaming as “spiritual opium.”